Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski star as Bayern Munich run riot
Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski netted a brace as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 at Mercedes Benz Arena.Full Article
Julian Nagelsmann hailed the “outstanding” Serge Gnabry after he scored a hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s 5-0 thrashing of..
Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and laid on a double for Robert Lewandowski as Bayern Munich moved nine points clear at the top of..