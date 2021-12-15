Boris Johnson to face MPs following massive revolt against Covid plans
Published
Boris Johnson will face Parliament following a massive revolt over his coronavirus plans which has left questions over his authority.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson will face Parliament following a massive revolt over his coronavirus plans which has left questions over his authority.Full Article
He is also likely to face a grilling over the ongoing Christmas parties allegations
PM faces the biggest revolt of his premiership amid fury among backbenchers over the Government’s Covid Plan B