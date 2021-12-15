Star Hobson trial: What Savannah Brockhill and Frankie Smith face
Published
Savannah Brockhill and Frankie Smith will be sentenced for their roles in the killing of 16-month-old toddler Star Hobson on Wednesday.Full Article
Published
Savannah Brockhill and Frankie Smith will be sentenced for their roles in the killing of 16-month-old toddler Star Hobson on Wednesday.Full Article
Savannah Brockhill caused “utterly catastrophic” injuries to her partner’s 16-month-old daughter. Star’s mother Frankie..
Frankie Smith and Savannah Brockhill, both from Keighley, deny murdering 16-month-old Star Hobson.