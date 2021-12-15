Why is Ofgem planning to overhaul the energy price cap?
Published
As dozens of energy suppliers collapsed in recent months, pressure started building on the energy regulator Ofgem to make changes to its policies.Full Article
Published
As dozens of energy suppliers collapsed in recent months, pressure started building on the energy regulator Ofgem to make changes to its policies.Full Article
Households could be locked into six-month energy deals under proposals by Ofgem to shake up the price cap which protects millions..