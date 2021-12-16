The Beatles drummer is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fab Four's lead guitarist's first solo project after the band's splitFull Article
Ringo Starr to appear in new music video for George Harrison’s My Sweet Lord
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New video for George Harrison’s My Sweet Lord song will feature Ringo Starr
The Beatles drummer is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fab Four's lead guitarist's first solo project after the band's..
Hull Daily Mail
Sir Ringo Starr features in new music video for George Harrison’s My Sweet Lord
Sir Ringo Starr, Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer are among the famous faces to feature in the first ever official music video for..
Belfast Telegraph