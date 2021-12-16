Ghislaine Maxwell will avoid being grilled about Jeffrey Epstein as family say she is 'not up to' taking the stand
Published
When asked if she would be giving evidence, a spokesman for the British socialite said she was “too fragile.”Full Article
Published
When asked if she would be giving evidence, a spokesman for the British socialite said she was “too fragile.”Full Article
While the photograph could be inferred to establish a link between Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and the Royal Family, it was..
A woman identified as “Carolyn” said she was underage when Ms. Maxwell began booking her to give sexual massages to Jeffrey..
A British woman has testified that Ghislaine Maxwell pressured her into giving Jeffrey Epstein sexual massages when she was still a..