Polar bear cub born at Highland Wildlife Park
Published
BBC Local News: Highlands and Islands -- The cub was born at a park where Hamish, the first polar bear cub in the UK in 25 years, was born in 2017.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Highlands and Islands -- The cub was born at a park where Hamish, the first polar bear cub in the UK in 25 years, was born in 2017.Full Article
Staff were delighted when they first heard the distinct high-pitched cub sounds coming from the den earlier this week.
A polar bear cub has been born at at the Highland Wildlife Park, zookeepers have announced.