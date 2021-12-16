Second cub for polar bear mother Victoria at the Highland Wildlife Park
Published
A polar bear cub has been born at at the Highland Wildlife Park, zookeepers have announced.Full Article
Published
A polar bear cub has been born at at the Highland Wildlife Park, zookeepers have announced.Full Article
Staff were delighted when they first heard the distinct high-pitched cub sounds coming from the den earlier this week.
The cub was born at a park where Hamish, the first polar bear cub in the UK in 25 years, was born in 2017.