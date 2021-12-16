Nicola Sturgeon made a last minute Omicron update live in Parliament today about the new variant.Full Article
What did Nicola Sturgeon say today in emergency Omicron update? Five key points
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What did Nicola Sturgeon say today in Covid update? Six important points
The First Minister addressed MSPs at 2pm today about the Omicron variant and issued new guidance.
Daily Record
Eight key points made by Nicola Sturgeon amid stark assessment of Omicron danger in Scotland
The First Minister warned that Scotland faces a 'tsunami of infection' during an emergency press briefing this afternoon.
Daily Record