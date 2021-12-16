Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly updated fans on AJ's injury during an appearance on ITV's This Morning.Full Article
BBC Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly shares worrying update on AJ Odudu's leg injury
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BBC Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Odudu issues crushing update on leg injury as she reveals she can't stand
The TV presenter broke down as she revealed a "traumatic injury" to her ligaments and issues with her joint
Tamworth Herald