"Each six months will be better than the last six months", England's chief medical officer has said, as he predicted it could be "possibly 18 months" until a wide range of vaccines covers all variants of the coronavirus.Full Article
'Each six months' of pandemic will be better than the last, says chief medical officer
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
U.S. Faces A Double Coronavirus Surge As Omicron Advances
Newsy
Watch VideoThe new Omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further..
Advertisement
More coverage
The best canceled TV shows of 2021
Mashable
2021 brought us a lot of incredible TV series, outstanding episodes, and tidbits to love. But it also brought us some painful..