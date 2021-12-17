EU set to move to ensure medicines continue to flow between GB and NI
Published
The European Union is set to announce proposals to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.Full Article
Published
The European Union is set to announce proposals to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.Full Article
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union drug regulator issued advice Thursday on the use of Pfizer’s experimental pill..
10 Stealthy Facts
About Ninjas.
In honor of International
Ninja Day, here are ten facts
about the mysterious..