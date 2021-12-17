The key festive holiday opening hours for Primark in Birmingham city centre, Merry Hill, Walsall, Fort Parkway and West Brom mean shoppers can have a post-Christmas lie-in.Full Article
Primark opening hours for Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Next, Primark, BBQ, Wilko opening hours: When do the high street shops across Hertfordshire close for Christmas?
Hertfordshire Mercury
A number of stores will not be participating in Boxing Day sales this year
Advertisement
More coverage
Asda opening times for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day 2021 in Kent
The supermarket chain's opening hours will differ for days surrounding Christmas
Canterbury Times
Premier League LIVE on talkSPORT: Coverage of ALL TEN games before New Year’s Eve including Leicester v Liverpool and Man United v Burnley
talkSPORT will bring football fans another feast of football over the festive period this season. After our bumper Boxing Day..
talkSPORT