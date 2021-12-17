HSBC fined almost £64m over money laundering failures
The UK’s financial watchdog has hit banking giant HSBC with a £63.9 million fine for failings in its anti-money laundering processes.Full Article
The UK financial regulator says the fine was for "unacceptable" risks at the banking giant.
FCA says the bank’s monitoring systems were ‘not effective for a prolonged period’