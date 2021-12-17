England to play Nations League clash against Italy behind closed doors
Published
England’s reunion with Italy in the Nations League will be played behind closed doors as punishment for the disorder that marred the Euro 2020 final.Full Article
Published
England’s reunion with Italy in the Nations League will be played behind closed doors as punishment for the disorder that marred the Euro 2020 final.Full Article
June's game at Wembley, exactly 11 months on from Euro 2020 defeat, will take place without fans