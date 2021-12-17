Latest updates as UK considers more Covid restrictions while Omicron spreads
Concerns Over Omicron Variant As Cases Surge
Newsy
Watch VideoWe've heard how the Omicron variant of COVID is causing mostly mild symptoms. With public health officials sounding the..
Swiss launch new restrictions amid surge in COVID infections
SeattlePI.com
German business confidence slips again amid COVID fears
SeattlePI.com
Canadians urged to get COVID-19 booster jabs as Omicron concerns grow
CTV News
Coronavirus: Live updates as Omicron spreads across the country
Cornish Guardian
U.S. Faces A Double Coronavirus Surge As Omicron Advances
Newsy
Watch VideoThe new Omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further..
Australia's New South Wales sets daily COVID case record
SeattlePI.com
COVID wreaks havoc on US sports; omicron expected to become dominant strain in EU by mid-January: Updates
USATODAY.com
'No need for variant-specific booster' at this point, Fauci says: Latest COVID-19 updates
USATODAY.com
IEA: Omicron To Temporarily Slow Global Oil Demand Recovery
OilPrice.com