Boris Johnson on Tories losing North Shropshire by-election
Published
The PM says he's got to accept the verdict "in all humility" after his party lost a former safe seat.Full Article
Published
The PM says he's got to accept the verdict "in all humility" after his party lost a former safe seat.Full Article
Senior Tories expressed disgruntlement after the Lib Dems overturned a rock-solid Tory majority in North Shropshire sending..
The Liberal Democrats claim they are going to win the North Shropshire by-election from the Tories “comfortably”, in what would..