Man who wore banned Palestine groups T-shirts in Jewish area gets suspended term
Published
A man who wore T-shirts supporting banned Palestinian groups among Jewish communities in north London has been handed a suspended jail sentence.Full Article
Published
A man who wore T-shirts supporting banned Palestinian groups among Jewish communities in north London has been handed a suspended jail sentence.Full Article
BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- He went to a Jewish area of north London wearing T-shirts supporting proscribed Palestinian groups.