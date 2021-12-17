Bath among seven European rugby matches postponed
Published
BBC Local News: Somerset -- Seven European rugby matches due to be played between French and British teams this weekend are postponed because of France's new travel rules.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Somerset -- Seven European rugby matches due to be played between French and British teams this weekend are postponed because of France's new travel rules.Full Article
European competition is in turmoil as organisers scramble to find a window in the already crowded schedule to stage the seven..
Seven European rugby matches due to be played between French and British teams this weekend are postponed because of France's new..
BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- Seven European rugby matches due to be played between French and British teams this..