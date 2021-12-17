How the UK’s health service is battling to win Covid booster race
Published
Staff and volunteers rush to jab all adults by the end of the year as Omicron rips through the countryFull Article
Published
Staff and volunteers rush to jab all adults by the end of the year as Omicron rips through the countryFull Article
Online appointments can now be booked as the race to get shots in arms picks up pace.
Watch VideoLong lines formed at vaccination centers in Britain as people heeded the government’s call for all adults to get..