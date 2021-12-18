Get Christmas Day off to the perfect start with festive gingerbread pancakes, traditional Swedish buns or a foolproof one-pan full Irish
Published
With a Christmas dinner menu all set featuring the classics, this week it’s all about planning Christmas breakfast and the little in-between moments leading up to the big day. This is only our second Christmas back home since moving from Los Angeles, and as we finally find our feet, it’s been lovely to recreate some of the Irish traditions I grew up with.Full Article