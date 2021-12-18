Restrictions could once again be brought in as early as December 27 or 28 due to Omicron tearing through the UK.Full Article
Plans for two-week circuit breaker lockdown after Christmas, it's claimed
Leek Post and Times0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson 'briefs' Cabinet amid two week circuit breaker lockdown reports
Tamworth Herald
Under a lockdown, schools would reportedly stay open, as well as some sectors like the retail sector, but SAGE have warned after..
Leaked minutes reveal when two-week lockdown could start
The Sentinel Stoke
Advertisement
More coverage
Circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas would be too late, Sage expert warns
Hull Daily Mail
It comes amid reports officials have been drawing up draft plans for a two-week circuit-breaker
Expert calls for circuit-breaker lockdown before Christmas
Nottingham Post
Circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas would be too late, expert warns
Belfast Telegraph