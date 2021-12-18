FA Trophy: Wrexham 5-0 Gloucester City
Published
Jordan Davies scores a brace as Wrexham hammer depleted underdogs Gloucester City to reach the FA Trophy fourth round.Full Article
Published
Jordan Davies scores a brace as Wrexham hammer depleted underdogs Gloucester City to reach the FA Trophy fourth round.Full Article
The former Gas midfielder, now in charge at New Meadow Park, has registered as a player for Saturday's FA Trophy tie at Wrexham..
BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- Live coverage of Saturday's FA Trophy game between Wrexham and Gloucester City.