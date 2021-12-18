UK Covid: London declares 'major incident' as Omicron spreads across the capital
Hertfordshire Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Omicron: What we know so far and the current situation in England and Wales
Wales Online
It comes as London declares a “major incident”, as variant rips through capital
-
Sadiq Khan declares ‘major incident’ in London amid national Omicron surge
City A.M.
-
Government science advisers urge tighter Covid restrictions in England
FT.com
-
Omicron: Sadiq Khan declares major incident in London
BBC News
-
Omicron: What we know so far and the current situation in England
Hull Daily Mail
Advertisement
More coverage
Mayor of London declares 'major incident' in city
ODN
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declares a "major incident" in the city, making it clear to the public how "serious" the rise in Omicron..