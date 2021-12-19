Joseph Parker leaves no room for doubt in rematch victory over Derek Chisora
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boxing: Joseph Parker impresses in epic victory over Derek Chisora
Same venue, same opponent, second time around Joseph Parker delivered a definitive performance to knock Derek Chisora down three..
New Zealand Herald
Joseph Parker confident in his ‘power and speed’ ahead of Derek Chisora rematch
Joseph Parker tipped the scales at a career-high 251lbs ahead of his heavyweight rematch against Derek Chisora as the New Zealander..
Belfast Telegraph