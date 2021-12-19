Strictly Come Dancing's John Whaite breaks silence on coming runner-up to Rose Ayling-Ellis
Sharing a selfie with Rose on Instagram, he said he was 'so proud to have been even up there with this girl... a very worthy winner'.Full Article
It was Rose and Giovanni who triumphed.
Rose Ayling-Ellis was announced the winner of the hit BBC dancing show last night after beating John Whaite to lift the Glitterball..