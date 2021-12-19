Rapper Drakeo the Ruler stabbed to death at music festival
Los Angeles Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Killed At Once Upon A Time In LA Music Festival
OK! Magazine
The Los Angeles based rapper was reportedly stabbed in the neck backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival.
Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at L.A. music fest
CBC.ca
Drakeo the Ruler wanted us to listen close. His death brings a disorienting silence.
Washington Post
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler dead after backstage 'altercation' at LA music festival
USATODAY.com
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler dies at 28 after stabbing at music festival
Upworthy
