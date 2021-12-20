Health Secretary Sajid Javid says it is time to be 'more cautious' and has not ruled out new measures before ChristmasFull Article
Ministers reportedly resisting calls for new restrictions before Christmas
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sturgeon calls for 'four-nations approach' on Covid
The first ministers of Scotland and Wales have written a joint letter to Boris Johnson calling for a "four-nations approach" on..
ODN
Europeans reimpose restrictions as omicron sweeps continent
LONDON (AP) — Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by..
SeattlePI.com