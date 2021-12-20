Qatar invests £85m in Rolls-Royce’s small nuclear reactor arm
Published
Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is to invest £85 million into Rolls-Royce’s Government-backed scheme to build mini nuclear power stations in the UK.Full Article
Published
Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is to invest £85 million into Rolls-Royce’s Government-backed scheme to build mini nuclear power stations in the UK.Full Article
Sovereign fund to take 10% stake in project that is part of UK push for net zero carbon emissions by 2050