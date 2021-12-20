Joe Root insists England need to learn fast if they are to mount Ashes comeback
Published
Joe Root demanded his England side start learning from their mistakes if they want salvage their Ashes campaign from 2-0 down.Full Article
Published
Joe Root demanded his England side start learning from their mistakes if they want salvage their Ashes campaign from 2-0 down.Full Article
The pain is only getting worse for England cricket captain Joe Root, after his side slumped to a second straight defeat in the..
England captain Joe Root said he was gutted Monday to lose another Ashes Test but would take confidence from the way his side..