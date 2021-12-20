Fulham v Sheffield United
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Monday's Championship game between Fulham and Sheffield United.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Monday's Championship game between Fulham and Sheffield United.Full Article
Sheffield United continue their winning start under Paul Heckingbottom with victory at stuttering Championship leaders Fulham.
Sheffield United continue their winning start under Paul Heckingbottom with victory at stuttering Championship leaders Fulham.