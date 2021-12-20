The Queen cancels Christmas in Sandringham
Published
The Queen will spend Christmas in Windsor Castle amid concerns over the omicron variant.Full Article
Published
The Queen will spend Christmas in Windsor Castle amid concerns over the omicron variant.Full Article
Watch VideoQueen Elizabeth II has decided not to spend Christmas at the royal Sandringham Estate in eastern England amid concerns..
It will be the Queen's first Christmas following her late husband Prince Philip's death earlier this year