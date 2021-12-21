Covid in Scotland LIVE as Nicola Sturgeon to give update in parliament over spread of Omicron
All the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland and from across the rest of the United Kingdom.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has "strongly advised" people in Scotland to limit their indoor social contact to three..
The First Minister issued an update to the Scottish Parliament on coronavirus earlier today.