Football fans won't be allowed in stadiums and Hogmanay events will be cancelled as Nicola Sturgeon imposes new restrictions in Scotland from Boxing Day.Full Article
Sturgeon imposes new restrictions on large events and indoor hospitality from Boxing Day
Large-scale Hogmanay celebrations cancelled in Scotland
ODN
Scotland will see large-scale Hogmanay celebrations cancelled and live sports "effectively spectator-free" for three weeks from..