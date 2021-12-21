Travel sector ‘left in the cold’ by Chancellor’s Covid support package
Published
Travel bosses claim the sector has been “left in the cold” by Chancellor Rishi Sunak after he announced financial support for the hospitality industry.Full Article
Published
Travel bosses claim the sector has been “left in the cold” by Chancellor Rishi Sunak after he announced financial support for the hospitality industry.Full Article
'It is devastating'
Watch VideoBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is rejecting accusations that new government warnings meant to curb the Omicron..