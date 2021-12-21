David Moyes would ‘love to’ win trophy with West Ham but sees league as priority
Published
David Moyes insists he “would love to win a trophy with West Ham” but his priority will always be the Premier League.Full Article
Published
David Moyes insists he “would love to win a trophy with West Ham” but his priority will always be the Premier League.Full Article
Paul Ince tips West Ham to go far in Europe and challenge for a top-four Premier League spot
West Ham boss David Moyes will be speaking to the media today at his press conference ahead of the Hammers' clash with Arsenal at..