Johnson rules out further Covid restrictions in England before Christmas
Published
Prime minister urges caution over festive period and warns additional measures could be introduced next week if necessaryFull Article
Published
Prime minister urges caution over festive period and warns additional measures could be introduced next week if necessaryFull Article
The Welsh government has announced new Covid rules for sporting events as it continues to look unlikely that Boris Johnson will..
Boris Johnson has confirmed he will not introduce any further COVID restrictions in England before Christmas, but warned that the..