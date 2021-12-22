Meena's plan for Dawn and Billy backfired on Tuesday evening, during an episode on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub.Full Article
ITV Emmerdale fans forced to stop celebrating as they realise terrifying plot twist
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV Emmerdale under fire over 'terrible' storyline mistake
Kerry has returned to the Yorkshire based soap but fans are calling out the soap for failing to address a glaring plot hole.
Tamworth Herald
ITV Emmerdale fans all predict big twist for newcomer Gavin
Gavin, played by Footballers' Wives star Ben Richards, made his Emmerdale debut in last night's episode.
Tamworth Herald