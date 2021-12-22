Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences for men accused of MH17 downing
Published
Dutch prosecutors have demanded life sentences for four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.Full Article
Published
Dutch prosecutors have demanded life sentences for four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.Full Article
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for four suspects in the downing of Malaysia..
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors demand life prison sentences for 4 suspects in 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines..