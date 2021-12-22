Wales facing new Covid-19 restrictions from Boxing Day
Groups of no more than six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales from Boxing Day, the Welsh Government has announced.Full Article
The Welsh Government is bringing back revised alert level two restrictions from 6am on Boxing Day
