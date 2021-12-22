Meghan and Harry, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband the Duke of Sussex, sat down with Oprah for an interview back in March.Full Article
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry beat William and Kate Middleton to title
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prince William Shares Christmas Plans With Kate Middleton And Children As Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Prepare For Holidays With Close Friends
OK! Magazine
Her Majesty called off the royals' traditional Christmas lunch this year over COVID-19 restrictions.
Advertisement
More coverage
Biggest Pop Culture Moments 2021
People
PeopleTV presents the biggest and most memorable pop culture moments from the past year. From Hollywood romance, a..