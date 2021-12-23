Football rumours: Newcastle enter race for signature of Tottenham’s Joe Rodon

The Telegraph and The Times report that Newcastle ⁠are targeting Tottenham and Wales centre-back *Joe Rodon* — already watched closely by Brighton, Watford and Leeds ⁠— as part of an effort to strengthen their defence. The Telegraph writes Magpies manager *Eddie Howe* has also flagged Atletico Madrid full-back *Kieran Trippier* and Burnley centre-back *James Tarkowski* as possibilities, although the paper played down the chances of the latter moving.