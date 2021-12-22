Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Arsenal v Liverpool & Chelsea v Tottenham
Published
Arsenal will face Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, while Chelsea will meet Tottenham.Full Article
Published
Arsenal will face Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, while Chelsea will meet Tottenham.Full Article
Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte have urged the EFL to consider making the Carabao Cup semi-final clashes one-legged ties in January
The draw for the semi finals of the Carabao Cup has been completed after a dramatic week of League Cup action which has seen..