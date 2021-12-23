Boris Johnson 'not expected' to announce post-Christmas Covid restrictions this week
Boris Johnson not expected to announce post-Christmas Covid-19 restrictions in England this week
Hull Daily Mail
Scotland and Wales have started setting out their plans
Why did Facebook 'kill' charity's petition drive against the forced marriage of Christian women and girls?
CNA
Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules
Belfast Telegraph
UK on edge over Omicron as new COVID-19 cases top 100,000
Brisbane Times
Boris Johnson could announce new Covid restrictions in next 48 hours, according to reports
The Argus
Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs
Belfast Telegraph
Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a..
As England mulls over COVID-19 restrictions, neighbouring countries are ramping them up
SBS
Covid: No new restrictions in England before Christmas - Boris Johnson
BBC News
Covid isolation period cut as PM pledges no more restrictions before Christmas
Belfast Telegraph
UK PM Boris Johnson says no new COVID curbs before Christmas
SBS