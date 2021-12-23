Thomas Frank believes Brentford will benefit from cup outing against Chelsea
Published
Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes his side will be all the better for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup run-out against Chelsea, even though they lost.Full Article
Published
Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes his side will be all the better for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup run-out against Chelsea, even though they lost.Full Article
Frank will be demanding a reaction after last night's defeat to Chelsea
Chelsea turned the game on its head to go into the semi-finals but Thomas Frank's side battled hard