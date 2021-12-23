Omicron less likely to result in hospital admission – UK Health Security Agency
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is less likely to result in severe disease and hospital admission, Government public health experts have said.Full Article
The preliminary findings of the UK Health Security Agency is further encouraging news on the variant.
People with Omicron are significantly less likely to develop severe symptoms, but the effects of the booster vaccine wane after 10..