Harry and Meghan share first photo of daughter Lilibet in sweet Christmas card
Leek Post and Times0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share First Photo of Baby Lilibet Diana — on Their Holiday Card!
People
Lili and her big brother Archie Harrison shine on the family's new Christmas card
Advertisement
More coverage
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share First Glimpse Of Daughter Lilibet In Family Christmas Card — Photo
OK! Magazine
The lovebirds welcomed their 6-month-old daughter earlier this year.