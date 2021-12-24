Ed Sheeran guitar raises over £50,000 in charity raffle
Kellie Myers says she is "thrilled and delighted" by the guitar, which Sheeran has signed.Full Article
The money will go towards a music pod and disabled access facilities at a school in Framlingham, Suffolk
A charity raffle to help a school in Ed Sheeran’s hometown is making headlines this morning as the singer’s prototype Equals..