Festive flicks… and why we adore them

When John Ford was directing 3 Godfathers in 1947 (a retelling of the story of The Three Wise Men, shot in Death Valley, California) he said to John Wayne, “I sometimes wish Virginia had just kept her mouth shut.” The girl in question was eight-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, who had written to the New York Sun in September 1897, ‘Please tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus?’ The paper replied, in what became the most reprinted editorial in the English language.