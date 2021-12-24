Covid in Scotland LIVE as Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to get vaccinated in Christmas message
Published
All the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic from Scotland and across the rest of the United Kingdom.Full Article
Published
All the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic from Scotland and across the rest of the United Kingdom.Full Article
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has "strongly advised" people in Scotland to limit their indoor social contact to three..
Nicola Sturgeon has used her Christmas message to urge Scots to get the Booster jag.